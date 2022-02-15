Naval events: Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner holds review meet with officials

Around 4,000 police personnel to be deployed for security

NCC cadets and students of Sainik school Korukonda parading as part of the rehearsals for the MILAN-2021, Navy’s largest exercise, in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Around 4,000 police personnel to be deployed for security

Ahead of the naval events Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and Milan 2022, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha conducted a review meeting with the police officials above Sub-Inspector rank from all departments of the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissionerate at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday.

The Police Commissioner briefed about the security aspects to be followed in the city, especially in the areas having VIP movement, during the events. A large number of police force, approximately around 4,000 personnel, are being deputed from several districts from North Andhra to perform duties during the naval events, it was learnt. Mr. Manish Kumar Sinha explained the roles of police personnel from various wings including traffic, Armed Reserve and law & order, during the events. He said that the staff must coordinate among themselves and ensure the events are conducted in a peaceful manner.

Traffic restrictions

Police officials said that traffic restrictions would be imposed along Beach Road stretch during programmes as part of Milan 2022, from February 25.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Gowthami and Addditional DCP (Traffic) CH. Adinarayana also addressed the police personnel.