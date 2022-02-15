Naval events: CPI(M) slams Visakhapatnam Mayor’s beautification ‘order’

We are not forcing any one to paint their buildings, says Municipal Commissioner

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Corporator of Ward 78, B. Ganga Rao, in a release on Tuesday condemned Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari’s reported order on Beach Road beautification. He said that the Mayor had asked the Town Planning wing officials to speak to the associations of the residential buildings along the Beach Road stretch and ask them to get the buildings painted, in the view of Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) and Milan 2022 The Mayor has also instructed the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to paint the buildings if the associations fail to do so and collect the charges from them later, he said.

Mr. Ganga Rao said that people are resisting the corporation’s instructions and demanded that the civic body roll back their decision immediately. He said that already a large number of street vendors have been evicted from Beach Road due to the naval events, due to which their livelihood is being affected. He also alleged that the corporation is wasting huge public money by repairing the roads, footpaths and streetlights, which were already in a good state, just to benefit contractors.

When contacted, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha denied the allegations. He said that the GVMC is not forcing any one to paint their buildings. He said that some of the Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) are coming forward to paint their blocks keeping in view of naval events and the GVMC is encouraging the activity.

Andhra Pradesh Federation of Resident Welfare Association members said that it is practically impossible to paint the high-rise buildings located along Beach Road within a week’s time. It involves huge money and manpower, they said.