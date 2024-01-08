Naval Dockyard (Visakhapatnam) teams shine at 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts

January 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 14 teams comprising 72 personnel, including 12 women from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC), hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), in Nagpur from January 4 to 7.

Out of the 14 ND (V) teams, two teams were adjudged ‘Par Excellence’, 11 teams ‘Excellent’ and one team was adjudged ‘Meritorious’ from among the 2,200 teams from various renowned industries, including PSUs, which participated in the event from across the nation.

The performance of the teams underscores the commitment of the personnel of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, towards continual improvement in quality repairs and refit works of ships and submarines, in keeping with the Indian Navy’s resolve of ‘Ships First’.

