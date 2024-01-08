GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naval Dockyard (Visakhapatnam) teams shine at 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts

January 08, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 14 teams comprising 72 personnel, including 12 women from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, participated in the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC), hosted by Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI), in Nagpur from January 4 to 7.

Out of the 14 ND (V) teams, two teams were adjudged ‘Par Excellence’, 11 teams ‘Excellent’ and one team was adjudged ‘Meritorious’ from among the 2,200 teams from various renowned industries, including PSUs, which participated in the event from across the nation.

The performance of the teams underscores the commitment of the personnel of Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, towards continual improvement in quality repairs and refit works of ships and submarines, in keeping with the Indian Navy’s resolve of ‘Ships First’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.