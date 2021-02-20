Naval chief inaugurates renovated golf course

Former cricketers who were part of the 1983 World Cup winning squad and now turned professional golfers — Roger Binny and Syed Kirmani — and sports commentator Charu Sharma, were in awe of the renovated golf course at East Point Golf Club (EPGC).
The sprawling greens spread over 86 acres was inaugurated on Saturday by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. He said it was one of the finest golf courses that meets international standards.
Roger Binny and Kirmani, who along with Charu Sharma, spent some time on course, said that the course meets the international standards and it locale in the backdrop of the hills, makes it even more better and soothing to the eyes.
Earlier, the golf course was a normal course with 18 holes, now it has been upgraded into category-A championship golf course, after the makeover, said EPGC secretary R.V.S. Rudraraju.
“Very soon a team from the Indian Golf Union will visit the course and certify it to a championship course and then we can expect to host national and international championships,” he said.
EPCG was established in 1884 and was then known as Golf Links. It was then a nine-hole course spread over 45 acres and then located near the present VMRDA Park. It was later shifted to its present location beside the Mudasarlova reservoir in 1964.
