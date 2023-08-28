Nature lovers tie rakhi to 136-year-old banyan tree in Visakhapatnam

August 28, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Nature lovers celebrated `Vriksha Bandhan’ by offering pujas (rituals) to a 136-year-old banyan tree on the railway station road here on Monday. The event was organised by Green Climate, an NGO. Those who participated in the programme tied `rakhi’ to the tree. The NGO founder-secretary J.V. Ratnam said that for the past 20 years, it has been customary for the NGO and its members including school and college students to tie rakhi to the oldest tree in the city, every year before the Rakhi Pournami, to worship nature.

M. Aishwarya, representative of City of Terrace Gardens (CTG), narrated that the Bishnoi tribe of Rajasthan gives utmost importance to trees and wildlife. Amrita Devi Bishnoi had sacrificed her life in 1730 by hugging a Khejri tree and preventing it from being cut down by the King’s men. Following her, 363 other villagers also laid down their lives to save the Khejri trees, she added.

Sarita, another CTG member, recalled the Chipko movement that started in 1973. She said the Chipko movement led by Sunderlal Bahuguna is an example for all nature lovers.

AVN College NSS unit programme officer Archana said that after eating fruit seeds, they should be dried and made into seed balls.

Botany lecturer Pushpa said that oxygen in the atmosphere has decreased from 23.5% to 21%. If it falls below 19.5%, the survival of humanity is questionable. So, it is collective responsibility for every stakeholder to save trees, she said.