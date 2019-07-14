Nature at its best through the eyes of lensman

Capturing the landscape of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, which is perched at over 12,500 feet over sea level and where the mercury on an average drops below minus 2° Celsius, and that too at low light, needs both courage and passion for photography. And when it is captured by a 70-year-old, it exemplifies dedication of the highest order. And the frames that speak for themselves was showcased by veteran photographer K. Bhaskar Rao at his solo two-day photography exhibition at Visakha Museum that began on Saturday.

Explaining the hardship of clicking in extreme conditions, he said, “On one hand the climate as freezing with intermittent rain and snow and on other hand the oxygen level was very low. And to cover a few yards it took me about 10 minutes. We cannot carry heavy equipment and at the same time we cannot use flash if we want to capture the beauty in the natural light,” he said.

A war veteran, Bhaskar Rao served as photographer in the Indian Air Force from 1966 to 81.

At the ongoing exhibition, he has exhibited his works, primarily featuring nature, over the last five decades.

A few photographs of Bhimili in sepia tone, depicts the natural beauty of the once Dutch settlement. For the old timers, it is sheer nostalgia, said a senior citizen who was at the expo.

His show consists frames from landscape of Bhutan, Andaman Islands, the splendour of Khajuraho temple during sunset and against the rising sun, untamed Araku valley and its innocent tribal populace and the birds of Kolleru lake and Telineelapuram. The exhibition was inaugurated by Director of Sri Prakash group of Institutions, Chitturi Vasu Prakash.