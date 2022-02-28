Natural History Park and Museum: VMRDA, NCSM ink pact for preparation of detailed project report in Visakhaptnam

On completion, the project will become a tourist hot spot, says VMRD chairperson

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) and the National Council of Science and Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, for preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for establishing the Natural History Park and Museum (NHPM) and Research Institute (RI) at Kapuluppada here on Monday.

VMRDA Chairperson Akkaramani Vijaynirmala, Metropolitan Commissioner R. Venkata Ramana Reddy, NCSM Director Samarendra Kumar, Member Secretary K.V. Subba Rao and Member Jeelani of AP Natural History Park and Museum Trust, were present at the MoU signing programme.

PPP mode

Speaking on the occasion, the VMRDA Chairperson said that the State government had issued a GO in 2014 to establish the NHPM and Research Institute through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode between the State government and the Natural History Society of India (NHSI). The Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, gave its approval to extend nearly ₹38 crore as financial support for the project.

VMRDA decided to extend ₹50 crore, in addition to the seed money of ₹2 crore announced by the State government, and 15 acres of land at Timmapuram, for the world-class project. On completion, the project apart from creating an awareness among children and students on the flora and fauna of various regions in a simulated environment would become a tourist hot spot. This would become the first multi-dimensional park and museum under one roof in the country. She said that the NHPM would benefit future generations.

State-of-the-art technology

Mr. Samarendra Kumar expressed happiness that State governments all over the country were evincing keen interest in the development of science museums. The NHPM to be set up in Visakhapatnam would adopt state-of-the-art technology. A Science Centre, set up in Rajamahendravaram, would be inaugurated later this year, he added.