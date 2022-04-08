National Zoo Lovers’ Day: Vizag zoo launches three programmes for students

A student explaining about his model of mini zoo at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

April 08, 2022 23:38 IST

A group of students/persons interested in wildlife conservation, will be provided an opportunity to engage with IGZP, closely and remotely participate in educational activities and wildlife conservation.

On the occasion of National Zoo Lovers Day, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam has launched three different programme for students named ‘Zoo Club’, ’Zoo School’ and ‘Zoo Ambassador.’ Curator Nandani Salaria released poster for the programme along with principals, teachers of various schools and colleges at the Bioscope.

Speaking during the launch, Ms. Salaria said ‘Zoo Club’ is an initiative in which group of students/persons interested in wildlife conservation, will be provided an opportunity to engage with IGZP, closely and remotely participate in educational activities and wildlife conservation.

Similarly, ‘Zoo School’ programme is designed on a year basis for the students, in which they are exposed to learn about wildlife and conservation efforts taken in Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP).

Later, the officials also released a poster for the ‘Zoo Volunteer’ certification programme which gives residents an opportunity to serve as a volunteer at the zoo.

Ms Salaria said that volunteers should give their service in zoo in various works such as planting, guided zoo tour, plastic recycling, education and awareness programme for a period of one week. Those who have completed all works in a week will be awarded with certificates, she said, adding that any one over the age of 18 years can participate in this volunteer programme.

Students from different schools and individuals enthusiastically participated in the competition titled “Design Your Own Zoo”.

The winners were presented with trophies and certificates. GITAM University NSS Programme Coordinator Srinivas and Assistant Curator Uma Maheswari were present.