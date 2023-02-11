ADVERTISEMENT

National Silk Expo to be organised in Visakhapatnam till February 14

February 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

National Silk Expo, an exhibition cum sale that houses a wide range of silk sarees, suits and dress materials is being organised by Gramin Hastakala Vikas Samiti, Agra, at Hotel Novotel in the city from February 10. The expo will conclude on February 14. Over 70 master weavers and designers from different States are participating in the expo to display the varieties like Kanjivaram sarees, Chanderi silk from Madhya Pradesh, Tangail from West Bengal and block-printed silk sarees from Chhattisgarh. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US