National Silk Expo to be organised in Visakhapatnam till February 14

February 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

National Silk Expo, an exhibition cum sale that houses a wide range of silk sarees, suits and dress materials is being organised by Gramin Hastakala Vikas Samiti, Agra, at Hotel Novotel in the city from February 10. The expo will conclude on February 14. Over 70 master weavers and designers from different States are participating in the expo to display the varieties like Kanjivaram sarees, Chanderi silk from Madhya Pradesh, Tangail from West Bengal and block-printed silk sarees from Chhattisgarh. 

