National seminar on radioisotopes and radiation technologies to be held in Visakhapatnam from September 28

August 30, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Mumbai-based National Association for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation in Industry (NAARRI), in association with Andhra University Nuclear Physics Department, will jointly organise a two-day national seminar on `Recent Trends on Applications of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technologies’ ARIRT-2023, on the university premises here from September 28.

NAARRI secretary P.J. Chandy said that the demand for radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications continues to grow. The success achieved in many recently developed therapeutic and diagnostic radio-pharmaceuticals has contributed in enhancing the demand for the radionuclides. Nuclear scientists and stakeholders across the country will participate in the programme, he added.

He visited AU on Wednesday to check the arrangements for the event.

“Realising the significant advancement of applications of radioisotopes and radiation technologies, we have decided to conduct the national seminar in association with AU Nuclear Physics Department. Its objective is to provide an opportunity to the academicians, professionals, scientists, research scholars and technocrats for fruitful deliberations and interactions in updating the latest developments in the field. We have selected AU since it is pioneer in nuclear physics and premier institute in the country,” Mr. Chandy, told The Hindu.

The topics to be covered in the seminar are, radioisotope production, electron beam accelerators, industrial applications of radioisotopes, applications of radioisotopes and radiation for food and agriculture, radiation processing of materials, radioisotopes and radiation in healthcare and environmental remediation, environmental radiation, radiation monitoring and protection, safety and regulatory aspects, and socio-economic impact of ration technology.

Persons desirous of participating in the ARIRT need to register their names through https://www.andhrauniversity.edu.in/arirt2023/arirt2023.html