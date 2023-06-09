ADVERTISEMENT

National seminar on ‘Bharateeyata’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam on June 10, 11

June 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national seminar on ‘Bharateeyata – The path to Amritkal’ is being organised by the Sivananda Supatha Foundation, Bheemunipatnam, at Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium in Andhra University College of Engineering Campus, near Maddilapalem, here on June 10 and 11.

Sadguru Sivananda Murty was an embodiment of true Bharateeyata. With a comprehensive understanding of Bharateeya culture, knowledge and traditions, he had embraced modernity and was always open to logic and reason.

The Sivananda Supatha Foundation came into being in December, 2012, to continue Guruji’s legacy. It has been bringing out his teachings and talks in the form of books, audio and video materials. The seminar coincides with the 9th Maha Samadhi day of Guruji.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US