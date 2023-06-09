National seminar on ‘Bharateeyata’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam on June 10, 11

June 09, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day national seminar on ‘Bharateeyata – The path to Amritkal’ is being organised by the Sivananda Supatha Foundation, Bheemunipatnam, at Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium in Andhra University College of Engineering Campus, near Maddilapalem, here on June 10 and 11.

Sadguru Sivananda Murty was an embodiment of true Bharateeyata. With a comprehensive understanding of Bharateeya culture, knowledge and traditions, he had embraced modernity and was always open to logic and reason.

The Sivananda Supatha Foundation came into being in December, 2012, to continue Guruji’s legacy. It has been bringing out his teachings and talks in the form of books, audio and video materials. The seminar coincides with the 9th Maha Samadhi day of Guruji.