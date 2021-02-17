VISAKHAPATNAM

17 February 2021 01:27 IST

In connection with National Science Day, which is celebrated every year on February 28 to mark the discovery of ‘Raman effect’ by Nobel laureate C.V. Raman, GITAM deemed to be university will be observing a National Science Week from February 23 to March 1.

Focal theme

This was informed by principal of GITAM Institute of Science, M. Sarathchandra Babu, here on Tuesday. The focal theme of this year is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work”.On the occasion, GITAM Institute of Science is organising elocution, quiz, poster presentation competitions along with science lectures, he added.

The competitions and science lectures are open for school and college students.

Students willing to participate in more than one event are requested to submit registration through https://bit.ly/2o8nvto

For more details, contact programme coordinator Anima S Dadhich: 09490744427.