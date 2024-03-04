National Safety Day observed at Hindustan Shipyard in Visakhapatnam

March 04, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd observed the 53rd National Safety Day with a theme of ‘Focus on Safety Leadership for Environment Social Governance Excellence’, here on Monday.

The HSL employees take safety pledge on the occasion.

The HSL Managing Director commodore Hemant Khatri released a handbook on environment, health and safety.

Addressing the employees, he emphasised the importance of safety, health and environment in day-to-day life and urged all employees to create an accident-free environment in HSL and embrace modern safety practices. He encouraged the adoption of zero tolerance for unsafe practices and prioritising the well-being of the workforce.

