National Research Development Corporation organises industry innovation interaction meet in Visakhapatnam

March 17, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

An industry innovation interaction meet with special reference to marine, ocean engineering and food processing sectors was organised by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), in collaboration with AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS), here on Friday.

Prospective start-ups, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, researchers and other professionals from the region participated in the meet, which focussed on showcasing technologies, which are ready for commercialisation.

B. K. Sahu, Senior Regional Manager, NRDC, said that the objective of the meet was to create an innovative ecosystem and transfer of technologies from the lab to the field. A special edition of Invention Intelligence on Biosensors Invention Intelligence, a bi-monthly magazine, published by NRDC, with articles on Biosensors: An Era of Advanced Bio-Medical Devices and Their Applications in Agriculture; Application of Biosensor Technology in Food and Dairy Industry, Patenting Trends in Green Biosensors; Biosensors and a Sensor for SARS-CoV-2 was released on the occasion.

N.G. Lakshminarayan, Chief (BD), NRDC, New Delhi, T. Anil Kumar, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society, Pydah Krishna Prasad, State president, APCCIF, G. Sambasiva Rao, MD, Sravan Shipping Services Private Limited; A.K. Balaji, president, Laghu Udhyog Bharathi, Andhra Pradesh, Rolland Williams, honorary secretary, VCCI and CEO, Merilyn Shipping and Transports; G.V.R. Naidu, in-charge Assistant Director of MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Visakhapatnam, and Lt Cdr Ravindranath Reddy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB), participated in the inaugural programme.

Exchange of MoA

An MoA (Memorandum of Association) was exchanged between M/s Yallas Technology Solutions, Visakhapatnam, and NRDC for transfer of three technologies related to tamarind juice concentrate, tamarind powder and green tamarind spice mix (paste and powder).

Technical sessions on Innovative Marine Technologies by Tata Sudhakar, Chief Scientist, National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT); Innovative Food Technologies by K Sathiya Mala, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR – Central Food Technological Research Institute, on Food Processing Technologies, and Innovative Technologies in Ocean Engineering by V.V.S.S. Sarma, Chief Scientist and Scientist in-charge, CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, were presented at the meeting.

Mr. Lakshminarayan deliberated on the role of NRDC in technology validation, handholding, commercialisation and transfer to industries. The technical sessions were followed by an industry interaction and B2B deliberations.