National neurology conference features research paper presentation and expert lectures in Visakhapatnam

The main sessions of the ongoing national neurology conference (IANCON-2024) commenced on Friday. The pre-conference workshop was held on October 16 and Continuing Medical Education (CME) was held on October 17.

A total of six breakfast sessions, followed by Award paper sessions, in which the residents and faculty of neurology presented their research work on various topics were held on Friday.

Dr. Rajesh Nair (Canada) gave a lecture on the topic ‘sudden unexplained death in epilepsy patients’. Presidential Oration was delivered by IAN president Dr. Debashish Chowdhury on the topic of ‘migraine headache’.

Dr. Baldev Singh Oration on the topic of ‘Inhibitory Neurons Control on the Neuronal Networks’ was given by Dr. Hannah Monyer from Germany.

Luncheon symposium and poster presentations were held. They were followed by symposium sessions and ask the expert sessions held simultaneously in six halls in the post lunch period, according to a statement.

In the evening, video sessions on common neurological issues like movement disorders, epilepsy, headache, cognitive neurology, neuro ophthalmology and vertigo were held.

