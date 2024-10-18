ADVERTISEMENT

National neurology conference features research paper presentation and expert lectures in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 18, 2024 07:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The main sessions of the ongoing national neurology conference (IANCON-2024) commenced on Friday. The pre-conference workshop was held on October 16 and Continuing Medical Education (CME) was held on October 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of six breakfast sessions, followed by Award paper sessions, in which the residents and faculty of neurology presented their research work on various topics were held on Friday.

Dr. Rajesh Nair (Canada) gave a lecture on the topic ‘sudden unexplained death in epilepsy patients’. Presidential Oration was delivered by IAN president Dr. Debashish Chowdhury on the topic of ‘migraine headache’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Baldev Singh Oration on the topic of ‘Inhibitory Neurons Control on the Neuronal Networks’ was given by Dr. Hannah Monyer from Germany.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Luncheon symposium and poster presentations were held. They were followed by symposium sessions and ask the expert sessions held simultaneously in six halls in the post lunch period, according to a statement.

In the evening, video sessions on common neurological issues like movement disorders, epilepsy, headache, cognitive neurology, neuro ophthalmology and vertigo were held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US