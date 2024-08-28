GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Lok Adalat to be conducted in combined Visakhapatnam district on September 14

Published - August 28, 2024 05:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

National Lok Adalat will be conducted in all the courts in the combined Visahapatnam district (including Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts) on September 14, according to the district court Principal Judge justice Alapati Giridhar in a press release here on Wednesday. Pending cases in the courts, civil, cheque bounce, banking, road accidents, money recovery, land acquisition, divorce among other listed cases will be brought for resolutions in the adalat, he aded. Details can be obtained over phone numbers 0891-2560414 and 2575046.

