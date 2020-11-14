National Library Week inaugurated at AU

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated National Library Week celebrations 2020 being organised by Dr. V.S. Krishna Library, Andhra University, here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that libraries should function keeping in view the aspirations and needs of future generations. He said that many students who studied in the library were settled in top positions in the country and abroad. He also highlighted the importance of digital libraries and digitalisation of books.

Honorary Librarian K. Visweswara Rao said that many programmes for the library professionals, teachers, and research scholars have been designed through online by inviting resource persons from Bengaluru and Chennai on November 16 and17, he said. Online programmes on “Koha Library software” and “J-gate” will be organised for the library professionals and research scholars of AU and various other institutions during the week, he added

Library staff participated in the programme.