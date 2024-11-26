ADVERTISEMENT

National Green Tribunal directs pharma company to prevent future fire incidents

Published - November 26, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The NGT directs A.P. Pollution Control Board to monitor the industry by conducting periodic inspections

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Zone (Chennai) of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday (November 26) directed M/S Sahithi Pharma Private Limited (SPPL) to take utmost precautions to avoid fire incidents in future.

Sahiti Pharma toll reaches six as two more workers die of injuries

In the latest judgment of the suo motu case of the reactor blast at the SPPL lab in Anakapalli district on June 30, 2023 (at 11 a.m.), the NGT also directed A.P. Pollution Control Board to monitor the industry by conducting periodic inspections, besides levying environmental compensation for the lapses, following due process of law. It also directed the SPPL to follow the new conditions imposed by the APPCB and the Director of Factories.

