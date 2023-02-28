National development and security are two sides of the same coin, says former Principal Scientific Advisor

February 28, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

National development and national security are two sides of the same coin because development without security is vulnerable and security without development is meaningless, said Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) - Homi Bhabha Chair Professor and former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India R. Chidambaram during National Science Day celebration at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the event, he launched the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) research facility at GITAM.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Chidambaram called self-reliance an immunity against technology denial while pointing out that India has resisted and overcome the shocks of technology denials. When Nuclear Supplier Group guidelines have been relaxed for India, we should further leverage international cooperation to strengthen our own initiatives, he said.

Technology domination is sought in fields as diverse as human genomics and nuclear weapons through the mechanisms of Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Control Regimes and we should counter this through technology leadership, he added. India needs transformational technologies in energy, nuclear power, space, defence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, electronic systems, network, and climate change mitigation, he observed.

While speaking about the recent developments at the AP MedTech Zone, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Managing Director Jitendra Sharma said that they are aiming at making health care cheap in the country with new technologies. As part of the programme, he exchanged an MoU with GITAM Vice-Chancellor for research and development collaborations.

GITAM president M. Sribharath said that the country needs to strengthen science to build a knowledge economy. He announced that the university will invest around ₹45 crore to develop MURTI labs in three GITAM campuses and that as part of the new education policy, the UG students will also be guided to take part in research activities.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam announced the university’s future research goals and said that the university is pursuing building research collaborations with national organisations in and around Visakhapatnam.

GITAM Vice-President M. Gangadhra Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellors Jayashankar Variyar, Y. Gowtham Rao, School of Science Dean Balkumar Marthi, Principal K. Vedavathi and senior faculty members participated in the celebrations.