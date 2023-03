March 13, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A 17-member faculty of National Defence College (NDC) and the defence course members visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Monday. TheVPA Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao briefed the team about the infrastructure, cargo handling capacities, modernisation and mechanisation, covered storage facilities, solar power among other facilities of the Port through a PowerPoint presentation.