National conference on neurology to be organised in Visakhapatnam from October 17 to 20

The 31st National Conference of Indian Academy of Neurology (IANCON-2024) is being organised by the Department of Neurology, Andhra Medical College/King George Hospital, at Novotel, here, from October 17 to 20.

Announcing this at a media conference here on Monday, Dr. G. Butchi Raju, organising committee chairman and Principal of AMC, and Dr. S. Gopi, organising secretary and Professor & HoD of Neurology, said that around 2,000 delegates from all over the country were expected to participate in the conference. They include 400 national speakers and 30 international speakers.

Pre-conference workshop would be held on October 16 on neuro interventions, neurosonology, neuro electro physiology, stroke thrombolysis, botox in headache disorders and leadership and team science in neurology. On October 17, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) in neurology focussing on ‘neuro cognitive disorders’ would be held in the morning session.

The annual conference would be held from October 17 to 20. The Dr. NH Wadia Oration would be delivered by Dr. Imad Nazm (USA), who would speak on the ‘Current State and Future of Epilepsy’ -100 years since the discovery of EEG by Nans Berger in 1924.

Dr. Baldev Singh Oration would be delivered by Dr. Hannah Monyer (Germany) on the ‘Implication of Inhibitory Neuronal Networks in Neurological Disorders. The IAN Oration would be delivered by Dr. Sanjay K. Singh (USA), who is the former president of the American Indians Neurological Association (AINA) on ‘Future of Neurology – Epoch of Scientific Thaumaturgy’.

In all, there would be 26 symposiums, 18 breakfast sessions on common neurological disorders and recent advances in different fields of neurosciences.

The CME on October 17 would be inaugurated by Dr. Sivananda, Superintendent of KGH, and Dr. K. Venkateswarlu, seniormost neurologist of Visakhapatnam.

Special Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, M.T. Krishna Babu, would participate as chief guest at the IANCON-2024 inaugural to be held at 7 p.m. on October 17. Dr. DSVL Narasimham, Director of Medical Education, would be the guest of honour.