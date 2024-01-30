GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National conference held on tribal heritage of Eastern Ghats

January 30, 2024 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A national conference on ‘Tribal Heritage of Eastern Ghats’ (Health of Hills, Wealth of Plains) was organised by the Andhra University Nuclear Physics Department at TLN Sabha Hall on the University Campus here on Monday.

Prof. M. Mutyala Naidu, former Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannayya University, who was present as the chief guest, said that there is no gender discrimination among tribals as men and women are treated equally. They respect older and experienced people as they feel that they can learn a lot from them. The people living in the plains need to adopt the good things of the tribals, although they are uneducated and live beyond advanced comforts, he added.

AU Registrar Prof. James Stephen and AU Science College Principal Prof. K. Srinivasa Rao spoke about the role of tribals in the freedom struggle, while Nuclear Physics Department head P.V. Lakshminarayana said that the special feature of tribals is that they earn money for food and shelter, but do not crave for it.

