National Commission for Scheduled Tribes visits Visakhapatnam Port Authority

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Jatothu Hussain visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) here on Saturday. The port deputy chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey welcomed him and explained him about the insights of the port through a review. Mr. Hussain was accompanied by Ashok Kumar Lakkarsu, personal secretary to the member, and P.V. Ramana, his advisor.

Mr. Dubey also explained the key performance indicators, cargo projections, and Corporate Social Responsibilities towards ST community, green initiatives and sustainability, and mechanisation.

Mr. Jatothu Hussain initially interacted with the ST Associations and ST Employees of VPA and later had discussions with the VPA management.

