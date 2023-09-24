National Commission for Scheduled Tribes member visits Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

September 24, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Ananta Nayak interacted with the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant management and representatives of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s ST Employees’ Welfare Association here on Sunday.

Mr. Nayak is on an official visit to Manyam-Parvathipuram, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts till Sunday from September 20.

He interacted with RINL CMD Atul Bhatt, who briefed the Commission about the RINL’s activities for the welfare of SC & ST both within the company and also in surrounding areas.

“RINL is following prescribed reservation in Recruitment of Scheduled Tribes and also extending several concessions like exemption of application fee, five years relaxation in direct recruitment, 50% qualifying marks in academics and 40% qualifying marks in written tests,” Mr. Atul Bhatt said.

An exclusive SC&ST Cell was established at RINL with a liaison officer in the rank of a deputy general manager to monitor reservation in recruitment and promotions as per Presidential Directives and RINL established ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Merit Recognition’ for pursuing professional courses for children of SC & ST employees of RINL, he added.

RINL provided gravity based drinking water supply in the name of ‘Jaladhara’ to 35 tribal habitations of erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. Nearly 10,440 tribal population have been benefitted from the CSR activity, the CMD added.

