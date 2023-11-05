ADVERTISEMENT

National Children’s Science Congress: Visakhapatnam district-level competitions to be conducted on November 7

November 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State Science and Technical Council in association with Education Department will organise district-level competitions on November 7 as part of the 31st National Children’s Science Congress-2023, according to district coordinator P. Rajarao.

The competitions will be held at the Zilla Parishad School at Gajuwaka from 9 a.m. Students of different schools will take part in the competitions. Seven projects selected in the competitions will be forwarded to the State-level competitions at the KL University in Vijayawada on November 29 and 30.

