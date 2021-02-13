Narsipatnam revenue division records 84.03% polling in second phase panchayat polls

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 February 2021 20:04 IST

Rolugunta mandal records highest of 86.61%

The second phase of gram panchayat elections being held in 10 mandals of Narsipatnam revenue division recorded 84.03% polling in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

This was a shade lower than the polling percentage in Anakapalle, which recorded 84.23%. The first phase of gram panchayat elections was held in Anakapalle revenue division on February 9.

The polling in Narsipatnam revenue division has been peaceful in all 239 gram panchayats, said Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao.

A large number of people, including senior citizens and women, were seen actively coming forward to cast their vote, since early morning.

Police have arranged queue lines at polling centres, by maintaining social distancing norms, for the voters.

Among the mandals, Rolugunta that reported least turnout with 35.89% by till 10.30 a.m., climbed to the top with 86.61%, by the end of the polls.

Four other mandals apart from Rolugunta, recorded voting percentage of over 86%. They are Kotauratla (86.58), Makavarapalem (86.44), Narsipatnam (86.19) and Nathavaram (86.19).

The least polling percentage was recorded at Payakraopeta with 77.23%.

According to Narsipatnam Sub-Collector and Deputy District Election Authority N. Mourya, out of 261 sarpanch posts, 22 have been unanimously elected. As many as 581 sarpanch candidates are in fray for 239 posts. Meanwhile, 4,641 ward member candidates are contesting for 2,184 posts.

The 10 mandals in Narsipatnam revenue division have 4,69,583 voters, including 2,53,536 women voters.

Out of 261 gram panchayats, 80 were categorised as sensitive and 88 as hypersensitive.

Around 1,800 police personnel were deployed to Narsipatnam revenue division for the polls.