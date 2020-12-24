Visakhapatnam

Narrow escape for occupants after car catches fire

The occupants had a lucky escape, when the car in which they were travelling caught fire near Old Gajuwaka, here, on Wednesday. Though short-circuit is suspected to be the cause, police are yet to ascertain it. Traffic was disrupted for sometime on the National Highway between Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem due to the incident.

