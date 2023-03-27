Narrow escape for Minister as paramotor loses balance, falls on its side

March 27, 2023 02:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh had a narrow escape during the inaugural of the paramotor flying facility, at R.K Beach here on Sunday.

The Minister was here to take part in the ‘City Marathon’ organised as a curtain-raiser for the G-20 working group committee meeting. Later, he inaugurated the paramotor flying.

The Minister, who attempted to experience the paramotor flying activity, had to abort his ride even without taking off.

The paramotor lost balance and fell on its side reportedly due to wind direction. The alert security stopped the paramotor engine and took the Minister out of the vehicle, anticipating rough weather.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, who were at the spot, rushed to him immediately to check whether he was alright.

The agency that was handed over the responsibility to run the activity had already conducted a trial run.