Narrow escape for family as thatched house catches fire

Four members of a family had a narrow escape as their thatched house caught fire at L. Agraharam village of Butchayyapeta mandal here in Visakhapatnam district, late on Tuesday night.

Family members of B. Apparao awoke to flames and rushed out to safety. Neighbours rushed to the house and swung into action to douse the fire. Revenue and Fire officials reached the spot and collected details.