Narendra Modi and Jagan failed to deliver on promises made to people, alleges CPI Andhra Pradesh secretary

May 31, 2023 - VISAKHAPATNAM

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy have launched massive publicity campaigns to cover up their failures during the last nine years and four years of rule respectively.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna wondered as to what the BJP government has achieved during the last nine years. Mr. Modi had raised a hue and cry on the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and unemployment during the Congress rule in 2014. He alleged that the BJP, which came to power on the promise of controlling prices, creation of jobs, increasing the income of farmers and controlling farmer suicides, failed to keep any of these promises. The promise of bringing back black money stashed abroad has not materialised. Though banks had disclosed the names of defaulters, the accused were not brought back to the country, the CPI leader alleged.

He alleged that the policies of the BJP government were only aimed at benefiting corporate groups. Contrary to the claims of the Modi government, India’s GDP was only US $ 3.5 trillion as against China’s GDP of US $ 18 trillion. Wondering what progress the nation has achieved under the BJP rule, Mr. Ramakrishna ridiculed that India toppled Nigeria from the number 1 spot in poverty. He alleged that Mr. Modi had camped in Karnataka before the Assembly elections and campaigned for the BJP by fanning religious sentiments and promoting ‘The Kerala Story’.

The borrowing of the Centre, which was ₹47 lakh crore in 2014, has gone up to ₹153 lakh crore during the last nine years. The exchange value of the dollar has gone up from ₹59 to ₹89 during the same period.

The CPI State secretary alleged that contrary to the claims of the YSR Congress Party government, the development of the State has suffered a setback during the last four years. The income of Andhra Pradesh, which was more than that of Telangana State, at the time of bifurcation in 2014, was now less than that of Telangana by ₹1,077 crore. The IT exports from Andhra Pradesh were a mere 0.14% of the total exports from India, and 35% of graduates in the State were jobless. He said that the Centre was asking the State to reduce the height of Polavaram dam to 21.15 m. Such a move would defeat the very purpose of construction of the dam, he said.

CPI district secretary M. Pydiraju also spoke.