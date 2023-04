April 08, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Over 1,000 kg ganja was seized by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team at Regupalem area under Yelamanchali Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Saturday, it was learnt. Sources in the police said that the seized ganja is estimated to be worth over ₹1 crore. Based on credible information, the NCB teams conducted raids and seized the ganja. More details are yet to be ascertained.