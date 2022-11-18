Narayana Murthy to attend AU alumni meeting as chief guest

November 18, 2022 09:41 am | Updated 09:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The event is planned to be held on December 17

The Hindu Bureau

N.R. Narayana Murthy | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy has announced that the university will organise the AU Alumni Meet on December 17.

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy will be attending the alumni meeting as chief guest, while Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Avanthi Feeds Limited, A. Indra Kumar, will attend as special guest.

Addressing a press conference at the AU Senate Hall on Thursday, Prof. Prasada Reddy said that AU Alumni Association founder-president and head of GMR Group, Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, will be presiding over the event.

“It is an honour for AU to receive Mr. Narayana Murthy as chief guest. On the day of the event, Mr. Narayana Murthy will be visiting the AU campus, where he would take a tour of the Incubation Centre, Centre for Excellence, Pharmacy Department and American Corner,” the V-C said.

Prof. Prasada Reddy also said that preparatory programmes for AU Centenary Celebrations will start in the varsity from April 26, 2023. The AU Centenary Celebrations will kickstart from April 26, 2025, he said.

Members of the AAA, former V-C Prof. B. Satyanarayana, Rector K. Samatha, Registrar Prof. V. Krishna Mohan, and representatives from GMR Group were present.

