Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ to enter Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh on December 11

December 10, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general Secretary Nara Lokesh’s ‘Yuvagalam’ padayatra will be entering Payakaraopeta Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district on December 11 (Monday). This will be the 219th day of the padayatra. As per the leaders from the TDP, Mr Lokesh will begin his 219th day of ‘Yuvagalam’ on Monday in Tuni constituency at 8 a.m. and is expected to enter Payakaraopeta constituency at around 5.30 p.m. He will be interacting with locals including a large number of youth at various places and will rest at a camp arranged at Namavaram. In this regard, TDP leaders from Anakapalli district have made elaborate arrangements for the padayatra.

