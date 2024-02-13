Nara Lokesh to address eight public meetings in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts from February 17 as part of ‘Shankaravam’

February 13, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh will be touring Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts from February 17, as part of ‘Shankaravam’.

As per the TDP leaders, Mr. Lokesh will reach Pendurthi Assembly constituency on February 17 afternoon from S.Kota, where he would conduct a public meeting. He would then proceed to Bheemunipatnam constituency to participate in another public meeting. On February 18, three public meetings will be organised at East Constituency, most likely at Appughar in the morning, South Constituency in the afternoon and North constituency during the evening. Again on February 19, he would attend meetings at West Constituency in the morning, Gajuwaka constituency in the afternoon and Anakapalli during the evening to end schedule of ‘Shankaravam’ in both the districts.

