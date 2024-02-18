Nara Lokesh promises IT companies, pucca houses, and development in Visakhapatnam if TDP-JSP alliance forms government in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance will bring back the IT companies to Visakhapatnam, once they form the government. He lashed out at the YSRCP government for allegedly forcing investors out of the State. If those IT companies, which were started during the TDP rule, were continued lakhs of jobs might have been generated, he said. Mr. Lokesh also assured pucca houses to the poor in East and South Assembly constituencies in the city with all amenities.

The second day of Lokesh’s ‘Shankaravam’ continued in Visakhapatnam, and he toured East, South and West constituencies here on Sunday. During the public meetings organised, Mr Lokesh criticised the local YSRCP leaders for ignoring development and for their involvement in land scams. Speaking about the Rushikonda constructions, Mr. Lokesh has said that after forming government, the TDP-JSP will use those constructions for public purpose.

During the public meeting at the Visakhapatnam East constituency, Mr Lokesh said that during the TDP rule, the constituency has seen major development activities, including construction of 100-bed hospital, installation of LED lights, sanctioning of Indoor stadium, allotting pattas to eligible housing beneficiaries, construction of PHCs, development of beaches and parks. He also said that fisherfolk were provided subsidies on nets, boats and essentials.

Mr. Lokesh promised that they would set up a junior college at Arilova, construct Hanumanthwaka flyover, take up underground drainage works and give a facelift to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). He also said that fishing villages will be adopted and developed with all amenities.

The TDP leader lashed out at the local YSRCP East constituency in-charge. Mr. Lokesh said “If the YSRCP constituency in-charge comes for campaign, people should ask him why his family was kidnapped and who had kidnapped them. People should also question him that if he had failed to protect his own family, how could he protect them.?”

East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, JSP leader & MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and others were present.

During the public meeting held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in the South constituency, Mr. Lokesh lashed out at MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar for shifting loyalties to the YSRCP from the TDP for his personal benefits. He said that during the TDP rule, South Constituency was developed with good CC roads and drains. He said that fishermen were provided subsidies for procuring nets, boats and iceboxes. He said that there are many goldsmiths in the constituency and the TDP-JSP will form a special corporation for them. He also assured to relocate the existing dumping yard, resolve Venkateswara Mettu land dispute and give a facelift to Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium which had hosted international cricket matches.