Nara Lokesh extends support to Anganwadi workers’ protest

December 15, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Extending his support to the Anganwadi workers who have been on a strike demanding the government to resolve their long pending issues, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the government’s directives to the municipal corporations to open the Anganwadi centres by the sachivalayam staff, declaring that the government has no right to do so.

Mr. Lokesh met several groups of Anganwadi workers on the outskirts of Yelamanchali during his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra in Anakapalli district on Thursday. He said that it is atrocious on the part of the government to harass the Anganwadi workers, who have been staging a peaceful protest for the last few days.

He announced the TDP’s support to their ongoing agitation and promised to lift all the illegal cases registered against them once the TDP-JSP combine formed the government. All their genuine demands would be solved by holding discussions with the union leaders, he said.

On the 222nd day of his padayatra, at the Kothuru camp site, Mr Lokesh toured various areas in Yelamanchali Assembly constituency. Locals from Line Kothuru, Kattupalem, Somalingapuram, Kokkirapalli, Rambilli, Panchadarla met him and submitted their representations.

A few locals from L. Kothuru, Kattupalem and Somalingapuram informed him that the government has failed to provide basic amenities.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally destabilised local bodies. This government has even looted funds released by the Centre for local bodies. We will certainly strengthen the local bodies once we are back in power,” he said.

He held a meeting with retired government employees at Yelamanchali Town. He observed that the State government was not releasing pension, TA and DA on time. Many government employees were unable to pay their EMIs due to this issue, he opined, adding that the government was also harassing government teachers.

During his padayatra, several farmers from Narayanapuram informed Mr. Lokesh that many villages including Narayanapuram, Terulupalli, Dimili, Kattubolu, Kummarapalu and Marripalem were affected in the recent cyclone. Farmers from these villages were not paid compensation, they claimed.