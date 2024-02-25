Nara Bhuvaneswari’s ‘Nijam Gelavali’ to reach Paderu on February 28

February 25, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, is likely to participate in a public meeting at Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district on February 28, as part of the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ Yatra.

During the meeting, she intends to meet a few families of the deceased who lost their lives when Mr. Naidu was incarcerated last year in the alleged skill development case in the Paderu region.

To this end, the local TDP cadre is making arrangements for the programme. The TDP leaders are also making arrangements for another meeting at the Adarimetta area near Paderu.