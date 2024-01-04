ADVERTISEMENT

Nara Bhuvaneswari to take part in ‘Nyayam Gelavali’ on January 5 in Visakhpatnam

January 04, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Palla Srinivasa Rao said Nara Bhuvaneswari who is already touring Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will reach Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening (January 4).

The Hindu Bureau

Nara Bhuvaneswari. File . | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former MLA & Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting to console the families of the TDP supporters and workers who died unable to digest the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu last year, in Visakhapatnam, as part of ‘Nyayam Gelavali’ programme on January 5.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on January 4, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Ms. Bhuvaneswari who is already touring Vizianagaram and Srikakulam will reach Visakhapatnam on Thursday evening. “She will visit the houses of supporters in South, Gajuwaka and North constituencies,” he said.

He also condemned the criticism over the programme by a few YSRCP leaders. He said the TDP has about 70 lakh workers and supporters and the party believes that it is our responsibility to lend a helping hand to those families in tough times.

