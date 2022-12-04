NAOB oustees stage protest for jetty at Rambilli in Visakhapatnam district

December 04, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Anakapalli

Anakapalli

At a time when the Indian Navy officials are on the verge of completing the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) project at Rambilli in the district by 2024, thousands of the project discplaced people, from eight villages in two mandals Rambilli and S. Rayavaram, alleged that the authorities concerned still failed to keep their promises to help them.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) Rambilli mandal secretary G. Devudu Naidu said that the obstruction of the route by the NAOB officials was the latest hindrance they were facing from the project.

About 250 fishermen families lost livelihood due to blockage of route to access the sea for fishing since October 19. Since then, the fisherfolk were staging dharnas in front of NAOB’s main gate in Vada Narasapuram. Around 1,000 people participated in the protest on Sunday as well, Mr. Naidu added.

According to Mr. Naidu, the fisherfolk had given away 4,800 acres of land to the State government for the NAOB project. The government resolved about 90% of the demands, but the key demands like construction of a jetty for the displaced are yet to be fulfilled, he added.

CPI(M) Anakapalli district secretary Lokanatham said that the then Visakhapatnam Collector Luv Agarwal had promised to construct a jetty for fishermen on the banks of Varaha and Sarada rivers decade ago.

“On behalf of the AP government, Mr. Agarwal told the fishermen to continue fishing until the jetty is constructed. But at present the authorities have stopped the fishermen from fishing without constructing the promised jetty. Is this fair?’‘ Mr. Lokanatham questioned.

On the other hand, a group of leaders, including Mr. Devudu Naidu, brought this issue to the notice of State Fisheries Minister Seediri Appalaraju at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

“The Minister telephoned Anakapalli Collector to discuss the issue. The Minister promised to take this matter to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. We are not relying on the Minister’s words and we want action. We will continue the protest and also plan a massive dharna on December 6,” Mr. Naidu said.