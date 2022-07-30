Nannayya Millennium celebrations today

The Hindu Bureau July 30, 2022 01:37 IST

BJP leader and Rasi Cares representative K. Suhasini Anand said that the festival was being held at three places in the Telugu States, starting with Rajamahendravaram

BJP leader and Rasi Cares representative K. Suhasini Anand said that the festival was being held at three places in the Telugu States, starting with Rajamahendravaram

The millennium celebrations of Andhra Mahabharatam and Nannayya Millennium celebrations will be held at Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium in Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), under the aegis of Rasi Cares, a public charitable trust, on July 30. Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday, BJP leader and Rasi Cares representative K. Suhasini Anand said that the festival was being held at three places in the Telugu States, starting with Rajamahendravaram, where it was conducted on July 23, Visakhapatnam on July 30 and the third phase in Hyderabad on August 13. There would be literary events all through the day on July 30. Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu will participate as chief guest, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, Tourism Minister R.K. Roja, Swami Paripoornananda and Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao will participate as guests.



Our code of editorial values