‘Namaha Marathon’ to be conducted in Visakhapatnam on November 10

City-based Namaha Academy in association with the Indian Navy, is organising a run and has named as ‘Namaha Marathon’ on November 10, opposite to Viswa Priya Function Hall, on the Beach Road, from 5 a.m. to 7.30 a.m.

Speaking to the media, co-chief of Namaha Academy M. Nagesh said that the main motto of the academy to organise the run is to promote self-defence and importance of fitness. The run will be organised with distances of 3km and 5km.

“Around 700 participants are expected to take part in the event, including from the Indian Navy, businessmen, NGOs, students and others. For every participant, the academy will offer one-month free self-defence course,” he said.

Mr. Nagesh added that officials from ENC will be attending the event.

He said that Namaha Academy, has been training people between age groups of five and 65 years on self-defence, martial arts, music, yoga, meditation, dance, nutrition, basics of running, fitness at Dwaraka Nagar, since the last few years.

Participants will get discount vouchers, food box, medals, certification and others.

