Nakkapalle rape case: ASP visits crime scene

TDP leader criticises State govt. on the issue

A day after the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl was reported under the Nakkapalle police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police, Narsipatnam, D. Manikanta, visited the crime scene in the Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

It is learnt that the ASP has examined the crime scene, collected evidences and statements were also recorded. Sources also said that the accused G. Nagesh (22) was taken into custody and was being questioned.

The girl was allegedly raped by the accused when she had gone to collect firewood on Thursday evening. The incident came to light after the girl along with her parents lodged a complaint on Friday morning. The girl was sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical tests.

Meanwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila Wing president V. Anitha met the girl who was at KGH on Saturday and interacted with her, besides promising possible help. Later speaking to the media, she alleged that ever since the YSR Congress Party formed the government, attacks and atrocities against women, especially minor girls, have increased in the State. She said that despite raising a voice against such incidents, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister and Women Commission chairperson have never considered such issues seriously.