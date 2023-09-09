Naidu’s arrest: Political experience does not matter when a leader misuses public funds, says Andhra Pradesh IT Minister

September 09, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Even if you have over 40 years of experience as politician and being a Chief Minister for over a period of 15 years, punishment is inevitable, as per the law when you commit a crime, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said responding to the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, here on Saturday. He said that political experience does not matter when a leader is involved in a scam misusing crores of public funds.

Addressing a press conference at Circuit House here on Saturday, Mr. Amarnath said that there was strong evidence that Mr. Naidu was the prime accused in multi-crore skill development scam and his arrest was made following the law by the enforcement agencies. There is no angle of political revenge by the YSRCP, as claimed by the TDP leaders. “If we had wanted to arrest Mr. Naidu by cooking something, we would have done immediately after coming to power in the year 2019. What was the need to wait for four years?”, Mr. Amarnath said.

The IT Minister said that Mr. Naidu had allegedly duped hundreds of crores, which are supposed to be spent for the skill development of the youth in the State. This is one of the scams during the TDP rule and it clearly indicated the scams during Mr. Naidu’s regime, Mr. Amarnath said, adding that the TDP rule was full of scams and frauds right from the capital development at Amaravati.

Referring to the post in X (Formerly Twitter) by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president, D Purandeswari, who condemned Mr. Naidu’s arrest, Mr Amarnath said that Ms Purandeswari was concerned about her brother-in-law, but not the law.

