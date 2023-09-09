Naidu’s arrest: Everyone is equal before the law, say YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam

September 09, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supported the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, here on Saturday. They refuted the allegations of the TDP claiming that the arrest was pre-planned and a political revenge.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu said that people should know how corrupt former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is. His arrest in AP Skill Development Corporation scam has once again thrown light on his corrupt practices, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasuapalli Ganesh Kumar said that everyone is equal before the law. He also said that not just Mr Naidu, even other TDP leaders who had looted public money in the name of government programmes will land behind the bars.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari demanded that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately resign from the post of MLA. Zilla Parishad chairperson J. Subhadra and MLC Varudu Kalyani supported the arrest of the TDP supremo.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi distributed sweets among the supporters after the arrest of Mr. Naidu and raised slogans against him.

A few other MLAs and YSRCP corporators from the city expressed their support to the arrest.