GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Committed to transforming A.P. Medtech Zone into a global hub of manufacturing medical equipment, says Naidu

The AMTZ has more than 140 companies, providing employment to 6,000 people, he says

Published - July 11, 2024 11:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
AMTZ CEO Jitendar Sharma greeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

AMTZ CEO Jitendar Sharma greeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Central and State governments are committed to transforming the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) into a global hub for manufacturing of medical equipment.

The Chief Minister visited the AMTZ at Nadupuru near here on July 11 (Thursday) evening and addressed the employees.

Mr. Naidu said the AMTZ project was started in April 2016, recalling the contribution of AMTZ founder and CEO Jitendar Sharma. “I gave the idea and he (Mr. Sharma) brought it to fruition. A small initiative has created history. Today, I am satisfied that the AMTZ played a key role in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing and supplying critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and ventilators,” said Mr. Naidu.

He said Mr. Sharma had been appointed as the adviser to the State government on medical and health matters. “I wanted Mr. Sharma to create a medical equipment manufacturing hub in Viskhapatnam for which the government has allocated 275 acres of land. Today, the AMTZ has more than 140 companies, providing employment to 6,000 people,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that the AMTZ did not get the required support after his party was defeated in the 2019 elections. “However, Mr. Sharma’s dedication and determination have saved the AMTZ . He kept approaching the Centre with innovative ideas and the Centre gave funds to the project. The AMTZ had produced 100 ventilators and 500 oxygen concentrators a day during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

He also spoke about his plan to establish a World Trade Centre at the AMTZ.

Earlier, AMTZ CEO Jitender Sharma said that AMTZ, with 145 companies, was producing a wide range of medical equipment such as MRI machines, CT scans, heart valves and pacemakers and masks among others. “The AMTZ is also making cyclotrons which produce radio isotopes for cancer care. A number of ‘Made in India’ hospitals would be set up across the country and the entire medical equipment required for these hospitals would be produced in AMTZ,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, Home Minister V. Anita, MPs M. Sribharat (Vizag) and CM Ramesh (Anakapalli) were among those who were on the dais.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.