‘Naidu trying to dent city’s brand image’

Gudivada Amarnath

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2020 08:09 IST

Anakapalle MLA says govt. committed to all-round development of the State

YSR Congress Party MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been relentlessly trying to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital to further foster its growth on the economic, social and tourism fronts.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu was trying to thwart the process by speaking against the region and damaging the brand image of the city.

Questioning what Mr. Naidu had done for Visakhapatnam during his rule, he alleged that the TDP was making “irresponsible statements” sitting in Hyderabad.

‘Amaravati a wrong choice’

The Sivaramakrishnan Committee had said that Visakhapatnam was most suitable for setting up the Capital of the state, Mr. Amarnath said.

“But Mr. Naidu had chosen Amaravati as the Capital. In five years, except for showing graphics, Mr. Naidu had done nothing to build the capital. Finally, it has turned out be the biggest scam of the decade,” Mr. Amarnath alleged.

“If Mr. Naidu thinks that he developed Amaravati, why did two of his MLAs, who included his son Lokesh, lose the elections in the region?” he questioned.

While Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the all-round development of the State, Mr. Naidu was making false allegations that the government was using its Intelligence wing to tap the telephones of the TDP leaders and High Court judges, the Anakapalle MLA alleged.