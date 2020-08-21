‘Naidu trying to dent city’s brand image’

YSR Congress Party MLA Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has been relentlessly trying to damage the brand image of Visakhapatnam.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Amarnath said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital to further foster its growth on the economic, social and tourism fronts.
He alleged that Mr. Naidu was trying to thwart the process by speaking against the region and damaging the brand image of the city.
Questioning what Mr. Naidu had done for Visakhapatnam during his rule, he alleged that the TDP was making “irresponsible statements” sitting in Hyderabad.
‘Amaravati a wrong choice’
The Sivaramakrishnan Committee had said that Visakhapatnam was most suitable for setting up the Capital of the state, Mr. Amarnath said.
“But Mr. Naidu had chosen Amaravati as the Capital. In five years, except for showing graphics, Mr. Naidu had done nothing to build the capital. Finally, it has turned out be the biggest scam of the decade,” Mr. Amarnath alleged.
“If Mr. Naidu thinks that he developed Amaravati, why did two of his MLAs, who included his son Lokesh, lose the elections in the region?” he questioned.
While Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the all-round development of the State, Mr. Naidu was making false allegations that the government was using its Intelligence wing to tap the telephones of the TDP leaders and High Court judges, the Anakapalle MLA alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath